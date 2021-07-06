Labucq

Buddy Black Shoes

$634.00

Buy Now Review It

At Labucq

Description Clomp around with your buddies. Ideal round-toe oxford on a flexible, lightweight triple-layer outsole. In rich, buttery black or cushy pebbled ivory. Details Italian smooth leather upper with leather lining Nylon webbing loop at back Surprisingly lightweight 1.5” layered E.V.A. wedge with lug outsole Lace up style. Foam cushioned insole Handmade in Tuscany. Fit Notes Buddy fits true to size. Half sizes should take the larger whole number; narrower feet can make use of lacing to tighten. Use our size guide to determine your Italian size. The padded insole makes for comfortable all day wear - think of this as your dressed-up sneaker.