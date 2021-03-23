Labucq

Buddy Black

$420.00 $330.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Clomp around with your buddies. Ideal round-toe oxford on a flexible, lightweight triple-layer outsole. In rich, buttery black or cushy pebbled ivory. - Italian calf leather upper with calf leather lining - Nylon webbing loop at back - Surprisingly lightweight 1.5" layered E.V.A. wedge with lug outsole - Lace up style. - Foam cushioned insole - Handmade in Tuscany. FIT NOTES: - Buddy fits true to size. - Half sizes should take the larger whole number; narrower feet can make use of lacing to tighten. - Use our size guide to determine your Italian size. - The padded insole makes for comfortable all day wear - think of this as your dressed-up sneaker.