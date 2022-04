LEIF

Buddha Wood Hand Wash

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Iconic

The ​Buddha Wood Hand Wash​ by ​Leif Products​ is a wonderfully woody hand wash with antibacterial properties plus an appealing earthy aroma. Calming essential oils meet natural antiseptic properties, washing away dirt and grime while softening the skin. Massage into wet hands before rinsing thoroughly.