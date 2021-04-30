Star Wars

“left Unsupervised” Dog & Cat T-shirt

$13.99

There’s no telling what sort of mischief your pal will get into wearing The Child "Left Unsupervised" T-Shirt. Because with all that cuteness comes some cheekiness. Perfect for any occasion, this comfy, sleeveless t-shirt features screen print art and says “In my defense, I was left unsupervised.” Which, doesn’t that remind you of your own furry bundle of joy? Available only at Chewy, now you can show off their fandom wherever you go, from your next playdate to exploring around the galaxy. Key Benefits Fan-approved pet t-shirt is the cutest look for your pup or kitty this side of the galaxy. Available only at Chewy. Features screen print art, sleeveless design, comfy poly-cotton blend and hilarious saying that you can totally relate to. Easy to put on and take off with the convenient pullover style, so they can get dressed in a jiffy. Perfect for any occasion, from a playdate to a movie night or walk around the block. Available in multiple sizes for dogs both big and small! Precautions Intended to be used for short duration, under close supervision. Always supervise pet to ensure they do not destroy or ingest product. May contain small parts. Not suitable for children. Inspect regularly and replace if any part becomes damaged. For the perfect fit, measure your pet carefully when selecting a size from the Size tab. Sizing recommendations per breed are only guesstimates, since no two dogs are exactly alike. Shop Our Entire Disney Collection See all items by STAR WARS Item Number 220345 Brand Chewy Exclusives Breed Size Extra Small & Toy Breeds, Small Breeds Closure Type Pullover Back Length 12 Neck Size 11 Chest Girth 16 Material Polyester, Cotton Features Machine Washable Recommended Pet Weight 6-10 lbs