Bucket List Reversible Sherpa Bucket Hat

At Free People

Style No. 83949503; Color Code: 060 Be ready for any weather with this reversible bucket hat from FP Movement, featuring a nylon side and a teddy side, complete with trapper-style ear panels to keep you extra cozy. Features: Bucket style, flexible design, sporty nylon outer, teddy shearling interior with tuckable trapper ear flaps with button snaps, buti logo patch Why We <3 It: The nylon side is great to wear in precipitation while the teddy side is perfect for chilly days.