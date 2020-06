H&M

Bucket Bag With Suede Details

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Small bucket bag with upper section in suede and lower section in braided water hyacinth. Long metal shoulder strap, magnetic snap fastener at top, and one inner compartment with zip. Bag can also be carried as a handbag. Lined. Size 3 1/2 x 6 1/2 x 9 in.