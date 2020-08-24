African Botanics

Buchu Botanical Enzyme Polish

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Buchu Botanical Enzyme Polish 100 ml This Product Is: a gentle, exfoliating facial polish Good for:all skin types including dry, dull, blemished, oily and dehydrated skin Why We Love It: African Botanics Buchu Botanical Enzyme Polish is a gentle facial polish that deeply exfoliates, cleans and refines to leave skin soft and radiant. A unique combination of sun-dried Buchu plant and crushed Baobab fruit sourced from the southern tip of Africa are merged with Micro-Algae and fine granules of ancient volcanic minerals to refine texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and dark spots by buffing away dull skin. Micro-Algae which is extremely high in microelements, proteins, vitamins, mineral salts, and amino acids gently cleanses the skin, penetrating deeply without depleting the protective lipid barrier.