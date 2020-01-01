Glossier

Bubblewrap

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

Eye cream: one of skincare’s most mysterious products. So many questions for such a tiny, little area! Things you might be asking yourself about eye cream at this very moment: What’s it for? When do I use it? Where should I apply it? And how is it different from any other moisturizer? These are the facts: The skin around your eyes (and lips, actually) is thinner and more fragile than the rest of the skin on your face—and delicate skin deserves its own white glove, first class, “Handle with care” kind of treatment. Enter Bubblewrap, our one-of-a-kind eye + lip plumping cream , specifically formulated to give these two zones the moisture and protection they require.