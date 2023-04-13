Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Stone and Strand
Bubble Tea Initial Necklace
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Stone and Strand
Need a few alternatives?
Benevolence LA
Dainty Mama Necklace
BUY
$10.75
$39.95
Amazon
Crystal Haze Jewelry
Amethyst - Classic Connector
BUY
£51.99
Crystal Haze Jewelry
SheCreates1D
Taylor Swift Seven Necklace
BUY
£9.99
Etsy
VintageOnGrenville
Speak Now Necklace
BUY
£26.97
Etsy
More from Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand
Aquamarine And Sapphire Slider Bracelet
BUY
$230.00
Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand
Moonstone Oval Cabochon Ring
BUY
$212.00
$265.00
Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand
Iolite Dragonfly Studs
BUY
$152.00
$190.00
Stone and Strand
Stone and Strand
Blue Sapphire Flower Ring
BUY
$220.00
$275.00
Stone and Strand
More from Necklaces
Mango
Bead Chain Necklace
BUY
$29.99
Mango
Ermanno Scervino
Padlock-detail Oversize Chain Choker
BUY
$158.00
$225.00
Farfetch
Free People
Steal The Show Choker
BUY
$38.00
Free People
Tuckernuck
Cream Catena Necklace
BUY
$138.00
Tuckernuck
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted