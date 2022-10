Levi's

Bubble Faux Shearling Collar Puffer Coat

$180.00 $79.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Rock a sleek outdoor vibe in this glossy-textured puffer topped with a cozy faux-shearling collar. 23 1/2" length (size Small) Front zip closure Wing collar Side-zip pockets Lined 100% polyurethane front; 100% polyester back with 100% polyester faux-shearling collar Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Coats Item #5944594