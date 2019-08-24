Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
Lele Sadoughi

Bubble Drop Earrings

$188.00$98.70
At Shopbop
These Lele Sadoughi statement earrings are unmissable to say the least, with swirling shades of pink and blue playing at iridescence.
Featured in 1 story
Shopbop’s Clearing House With Its Sale-On-Sale
by Emily Ruane