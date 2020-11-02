MoMA

Bubble Casserole Pot

MoMA Exclusive: Your cassoulet duties will never be boring when they involve this quirky, red, blue and yellow aluminum and Bakelite pan that’s evocative of Memphis design. Made in Italy, this update of a 1994 design—it now features a non-stick, anti-scratch interior coating—is ideal for slow-cooking recipes, and can be used on gas and electric stovetops, or in the oven up to 320° Fahrenheit. The three-layer, non-stick Topteck PTFE coating is free of PFOA, lead and cadmium. Not for use on induction stovetops.