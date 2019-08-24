Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Flower Beauty

Bubble Brow Tinted Wax

$9.99
At Ulta Beauty
Get an instant brow lift with hold that goes the distance with the Bubble Brow Tinted Wax by FLOWER Beauty. This exclusive water activated formula creates feathered texture and lift with a lasting sheer tint.
Featured in 1 story
New Makeup Coming To Drugstores In 2019
by Samantha Sasso