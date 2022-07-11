OPI

At Amazon Australia

Description Sweet candy pink nail polish. Benefits Available in 200+ including O.P.I's most iconic shades. Up to 7 days of wear. For best results, use with O.P.I Natural Base Coat and O.P.I Top Coat or RapiDry Top Coat. Also Available in GelColor (in Salon Service) and Infinite Shine. High-quality and performance lacquers, delivering sophisticated, fashion forward colors with Iconic shade names Suggested Use Step 1. Start by applying OPI Base Coat to clean, dry nails with cuticles pushed back. Step 2. For a perfect polish, apply one stroke of nail lacquer down the center of the nail, followed by one stroke along each side of the nail. Step 3. Then apply a second coat of nail lacquer, pulling color over the tips of the nails. Step 4. Shine, seal, and protect with one coat of OPI Top Coat, pulling it over the tips of the nails. Step 5. For a manicure that's dry to the touch in minutes, apply 2 drops of DripDry Lacquer Drying Drops to each nail.