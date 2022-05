The Creme Shop

Bt21 Soft Like Baby Rj Printed Essence Sheet Mask

The Crème Shop BT21 SOFT Like Baby RJ Printed Essence Sheet Mask. Vitamin C promotes a radiant glow, as Bakuchiol helps soften the appearance of fine lines. Lychee adds a rejuvenating burst for a youthful appearance. Key Ingredients Vitamin C - brightens Bakuchiol - softens Lychee - rejuvenates