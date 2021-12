The Creme Shop

Bt21 Gel Nail Strip Set

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Give your nails a super-cute manicure with the help of The Crème Shop and BT21. These nail decals require no dry time for a mess-free application. Simply peel, apply, file down the excess and get ready to show off. Set includes 35 long-wearing gel nail strips, nail file, prep pad and manicure stick. Made vegan and cruelty-free with no parabens or sulfates.