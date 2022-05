The Creme Shop

Bt21 Bright Like Baby Chimmy Printed Essence Sheet Mask

The Crème Shop BT21 BRIGHT Like Baby CHIMMY Printed Essence Sheet Mask. Smoothing Niacinamide promotes a youthful appearance while Kojic Acid helps tone dark spots. Grapefruit helps reduce redness while brightening. Key Ingredients Niacinamide - smooths Kojic Acid - tones Grapefruit - brightens