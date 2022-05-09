The Creme Shop

Bt21 Baby The Perfect Blend Brush Collection

$25.00

Details Build and blend your everyday glam with The Crème Shop BT21 Baby The Perfect Blend Brush Collection! Benefits Each brush by The Crème Shop BT21 Baby The Perfect Blend Brush Collection is made with the softest synthetic fibers to help you create the perfect blend How to Use Prime and prep your skin. Using makeup brush of choice, layer a neutral, light base color eyeshadow over your eyelids. Depending on the look you're creating, choose a darker shade to define your crease by gently building up the color. Add depth and dimension to your eyes by blending darker colors in your crease and outer corner. Precautions: For external use only. Effectiveness may vary per skin type. Stop use immediately and consult a physician if problems occur after use.