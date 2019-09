Willa Arlo Interiors

Brynn Accent Mirror

$109.99 $94.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Taking on a blooming flower-inspired silhouette, its openwork frame is crafted of iron with a hand-painted antique bronze semi-gloss finish. Measuring 32.28" in diameter, this mirror is sure to make a statement as it hangs on your wall using the included keyhole mounting system.