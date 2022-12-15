Urban Outfitters

Bryn Puffy Tote Bag

$69.00 $34.50

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 79629887; Color Code: 053 Quilted puffer tote bag from UO in a carryall silhouette. Zip-top with a lined interior complete with a large compartment and plenty of storage pockets. Finished with padded shoulder straps and a UO logo patch at the front. Urban Outfitters exclusive. Content + Care - 100% Nylon - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 121"l x 9"d x 14.5"h; 7.5"l strap