Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
African Royale

Brx Braid & Extensions Sheen Spray

$3.79
At Sally Beauty
Moisturizes, conditions and softens adding luster to hair and scalp Contains no alcohol or oils that affect bonded hair Improved anti-itch formula
Featured in 1 story
7 Shampoos That Will Help Preserve Your Box Braids
by Khalea Underwood