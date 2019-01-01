African Royale

Brx Braid & Extensions Sheen Spray

$3.79

Moisturizes, conditions and softens adding luster to hair and scalp Contains no alcohol or oils that affect bonded hair Improved anti-itch formula African Royale BRX Braid and Extensions Sheen Spray soothes the itching often associated with braids, weaves, and extensions. BRX is great for any commercial, synthetic, or natural hair. The fourteen natural herbs and other conditioners keep hair looking good and healthy. The light formula easily penetrates through braided or weaved hair to condition deep down and keep the sheen and softness in natural or synthetic hair.