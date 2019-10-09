Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Lacausa
Brushed Stella Trousers
$150.00
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Verishop
Soft and comfortable, the Stella Trouser is a clean option that goes with pretty much everything in your closet. Tuck in a tee or button-down and consider your workwear wardrobe complete.
Need a few alternatives?
Maeve
Terrace Floral Pants
$130.00
$69.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
J.Crew
Collection Pull-on Wide-leg Pant
$128.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
promoted
Nine West
Madison Cropped Kick Flare Pants
$50.00
$31.44
from
Kohl's
BUY
AG
The Etta
$215.00
from
AG
BUY
More from Lacausa
Lacausa
Jade Dress
$260.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
Lacausa
Farah Mini
$148.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
Lacausa
Georgette Vivien Dress
$143.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
Lacausa
Savannah Dress
$198.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
More from Pants
Maeve
Terrace Floral Pants
$130.00
$69.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Zara SRPLS
Jmp 03
£95.99
from
Zara
BUY
& Other Stories
Loose Wide Leg Jeans
$79.00
$55.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Zara
Zw Premium Denim Worker Jumpsuit
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted