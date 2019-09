Lou & Grey

Brushed Sateen Utility Pants

$69.50 $19.99

STYLE #485915 This pair holds you in and then some, with a brushed texture that looks a little vintage and dusty — in a good way. Elasticized rib knit drawstring waist. Slash patch pockets. Back flap patch pockets. 28" inseam. Available in: Black, Brown, Green, Grey Fabric & Care • 97% Cotton, 3% Spandex • Machine Washable • Imported