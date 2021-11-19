BDG

Brushed Plaid Quilted Shirt Jacket

$79.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 62685318; Color Code: 074 Quilted shirt jacket by the essential BDG label. Features a brushed cotton fabrication with an allover plaid pattern. Fitted with a snap placket to the front with a tab collar. Includes handwarmer pockets to the sides & topped with two flap pockets at the chest. Only at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 6'0" and wearing size Medium - Measurements taken from size Medium - Chest: 24” - Length: 30”