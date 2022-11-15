Oui The People

Brushed Chrome Sensitive Skin Razor

$75.00

At Oui The People

LIMITED EDITION HOLIDAY COLOR This stainless steel weighted razor is custom-engineered to remove hair without irritating your skin, giving you the easy, super smooth shave you want, anywhere you want it, minus the ingrowns, sensitivity, and razor burn. Better razor, better shave, happier skin. Why it works: Shaves hair, not skin, for a sensitive-skin-friendly shave that’s insanely smooth and easy Custom-engineered, cold-forged blades stay sharper for an effortless shave A perfectly weighted, super comfortable handle floats in your hand and does the work for you Why you’ll love it: Made from start to finish in a factory in Germany that’s been at it for over 100 years Built to go the distance. Show it a little love, and it’ll be with you for life. Hair grows back more slowly over time (yessssss) Includes 10 replacement blades