Brushean

Brushean Makeup Brush Sanitizer

$89.00

Brushean Makeup Brush Sanitizer disinfects your makeup brushes at the click of a button with UV-C light and Ozone technology. Brushean kills up to 99.9% of all viruses and bacteria. Custom designed lift-function and dust cover help store makeup brushes in a clean, enclosed environment. Just lift up, slide your brushes in, press the button for a 5-minute cleaning session, and voila! Germ and dust- free brushes, ready to grace your skin. Comes with a built-in rechargeable battery. One charge lasts up to 50 cycles.