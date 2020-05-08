Em Cosmetics

Brush Tip Illustrative Eyeliner

Precision Control Liquid Eyeliner Not all lines are created equal, so choose the right precision tool for the look you’re trying to achieve. Our Brush Tip is designed with a fine, flexible tip to allow complete control over creating thick to thin lines with ease. FEATURES + BENEFITS A fine, flexible brush tip for precise application Carefully crafted after an illustration pen Ultra-black, fast-drying ink Water-resistant and smudge-proof Perfect for the beauty beginner Cruelty-free & Vegan USAGE Shake gently before application. Apply the liner as closely to the lash line as possible using small, feathering strokes. PRO-TIPS Store eyeliner tip-down so the brush is always saturated. For easy and precise application, gently pull the upper corner of the eye area to stretch and smooth the area before lining. For a natural look, use light pressure to acheive thin and exact lines. For a bolder look, add more pressure to create a thicker more dramatic line. INSPIRATION “Inspired by the art world, each liner in the collection was meticulously designed and carefully crafted. The utmost care, integrity, and love went into the making of our liners — from the tip of the brush, flow of the ink, to the intensity of the jet black finish.” – Michelle Phan 0.55ml / 0.019fl.oz INGREDIENTS