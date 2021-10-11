Corpse Bride X Makeup Revolution

Brush Set

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolution Beauty

New Arrival! You are cordially invited to the union of the year, it’s the enchanting Revolution x Corpse Bride collection! It's time to party like the skeletons downstairs and find your perfect match with these haunting products. Are you ready to say 'I do' to the dark-haired temptress?​ Brush away the cobwebs and give your makeup routine a happily ever after, with the Revolution x Corpse Bride Brush Set! Including four beautiful brushes, to highlight, blend, contour and define your way to dreamy makeup looks, day or night. With handle-designs inspired by your favourite characters, and super-soft, black-blue ombre bristles, its only right to give these brushes their own roll-out carry case to keep them safe on the go. Find the perfect match for these brushes with the Corpse Bride Shadow Palettes: choose from Grave Misunderstandings, Butterfly, Upstairs Downstairs or Newly Weds palettes!