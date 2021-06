Colorescience

Brush-on Sunscreen Mineral Powder

$69.00 $41.40

Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Mineral Powder creates a radiant glow while benefiting the internal health of your skin, because beauty isn't just skin-deep. Our formula is crafted with custom-refined minerals and calcified red algae to nourish your skin. Prevent 90% of aging with chemical-free broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sunscreen. A delicate, radiant finish conceals any hyperpigmentation, rosacea, redness, or acne. Our lightweight powder is easily blended into your skin with the soft-bristle applicator brush. Ideal for travel, toss into your purse for your next weekend getaway. Its Vegan Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide 22.5%; Zinc Oxide 22.5% Inactive Ingredients: Mica, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Dimethiconol/Propylsilsequioxane/Silicate Crosspolymer, Lycopodium Clavatum Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Imperata Cyclindrica Root Extract, Glycerin, Water, Caesalpinia Spinosa Fruit Pod Extract, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Quercus Robur (Oak) Wood Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Sprout Extract, Maltodextrin, Methicone, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Laureth-4, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288), Iron Oxides (CI77491, CI 77492, CI 77499).Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic