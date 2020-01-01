Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
DryBar
Brush Crush Heated Straightening Brush
$145.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
The Drybar Brush Crush combines the heat of a flat-iron with the structure of a paddle brush to create a smooth, frizz-free look in one easy step.
Need a few alternatives?
Olaplex
Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Mixed Chicks
Gloss And Shining Hair Silk
$11.99
from
Mixed Chicks
BUY
DevaCurl
Heaven In Hair
$24.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Marguerite's Magic Hairdress Restorative Cream
$12.00
from
Target
BUY
More from DryBar
DryBar
Liquid Glass Smoothing Shampoo
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DryBar
Let It Blow! It's Drybar To Go The Ultimate Travel Esse
£276.00
from
Ninth Avenue UK
BUY
DryBar
The Double Shot Blow-dryer Brush
$150.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DryBar
The Double Shot Blow-dryer Brush
$150.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Hair Care
Olaplex
Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
$28.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Mixed Chicks
Gloss And Shining Hair Silk
$11.99
from
Mixed Chicks
BUY
DevaCurl
Heaven In Hair
$24.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Carol's Daughter
Marguerite's Magic Hairdress Restorative Cream
$12.00
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted