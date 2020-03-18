Artis

Brush Cleansing Foam

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Artis

Now housed in a new sleek aluminum canister with an aerosol pump, the improved Artis Brush Cleansing Foam dispenses in a more convenient way for superior cleaning. This remarkable formula uses the actions of millions of bubbles to help remove product residue without “drowning” the fibre bundle, resulting in a thoroughly clean CosmeFibre® bundle. This bubble action cleans and also helps brush fibres dry within minutes. The Brush Cleansing Foam not only cleanses, but also sanitizes while it works. This proprietary formula leaves your brushes cleansed, sanitized and fresh smelling. To use: Remove the cap and press down on the aerosol actuator to dispense foam onto the fibre bundle of the brush or microfibre cloth. Wipe the brush fibres back and forth across the Brush Cleaning Pad microfiber cloth surface until the cosmetic/makeup residue is thoroughly released from the brush fibres. Set aside to let dry in minutes. If over time a slight cleanser residue accumulates on the fibres, simply rinse the fibres thoroughly under some warm running water, reshape and let dry. International Shipping is not available for Brush Cleansing Foam; purchase Brush Cleansing Wipes as an alternative. Please note: this product contains fragrance. Due to regulations around shipping this item, your order may take longer to process. Please email customercare@artisbrush.com for more information.