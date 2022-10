LELO

Bruno™

$179.00 $107.00

Buy Now Review It

At LELO

BRUNO™ Body The luxurious BRUNO™ is a prostate massager with six intense vibration patterns, run by two powerful motors in the base and the tip of the device. Its smooth body-safe silicone cover and fully waterproof construction make BRUNO™ your most loyal sexy prostate companion, ready to give you powerful orgasms. Warranty 1 year Quality guarantee 10 years