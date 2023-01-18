Gucci

Brume De Beauté Beauty Mist

Style ‎673946 9PRD9 9999 Brume De Beauté is a hybrid product formulated with soothing and protective ingredients, as well as hydrating properties of up to 48 hours. Helping to shield skin from pollution, it can be used to hydrate the face for a glowing skin finish – before, during, or post makeup wear. Black Rose Oil provides soothing and antioxidant properties, Hyaluronic Acid ensures hydration and a healthy-looking glow of skin, while a blend of film-former actives helps set makeup. From preparing the skin to perfecting and maintaining a fresh face throughout the day, Brume De Beauté is a multi-use beauty fix for all needs. Key ingredients: 91% natural-origin formula What it is: Brume de Beauté is an all-in-one prep, set and refresh hybrid beauty mist with soothing and hydrating properties. Why it is special: delivers a non-sticky and non-greasy texture. Once applied, it is quickly absorbed by the skin, giving it a healthy glow. Multi-use: this product can be used before makeup as a primer, after makeup as a setting mist and anytime during the day as a refresher. Scent: vintage Peony, a vintage floral accord composed of peony and freesia and modernized by a watery citrus accord and evanescent musky notes. Packaging: housed within a transparent pastel pink glass bottle and finished with a gold-toned trim, it comes with an advanced pump for a gentle cloud of hydration. Helps to shield skin from pollution Dermatologically tested, it is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skins. 80 ml / 2.6 FL.OZ PAO: 12 months Made in Japan Please note, returns on this item will be accepted only if the product is intact. Print