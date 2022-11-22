Bruder

Bruder Moist Heat Eye Compress | Microwave Activated | Fast Acting And Effective Relief For Dry Eye And Other Eye Irritation

SOOTHING, HEATED DRY EYE COMPRESS: This warm eye compress emits precision heat, moisture and hydratation to provide rejuvenating and soothing relief for tired eyes; Feels like a spa treatment for your eyes EXTENDED HEAT NATURAL RELIEF: Bruder heat eye compress maintains even heat levels for 10 to 15 minutes while providing uniform moist heat and fast-acting relief PATENTED MEDIBEADS TECHNOLOGY: This eye hydrating compress absorbs moisture from the air and when microwaved, the absorbed water is released as clean soothing moist heat, bringing a natural relief to dry and itchy eyes EASY TO USE MICROWAVABLE EYE COMPRESS: Enjoy effective moist heat therapy, simply microwave the dry eye compress for 20 seconds and apply for 10 minutes for a quick heat therapy with this moist heating pad WASHABLE AND REUSABLE HEAT EYE COMPRESS: These eye pads are reusable and can be hand washed when needed