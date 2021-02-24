Willow Row

Brown Wood Natural Wine Holder Rack – 20″ X 10″ X 6″

$180.75 $99.97

About This Item Details Both a rustic wood sculpture and a functional standing wine rack, this smooth, amber-colored acacia wood wine rack holds 6 standard-sized bottles beautifully while adding natural charm to your dining room or bar area. Made of solid sustainable acacia wood, hand-carved into a smooth, dimensional wood sculpture, this bottle rack has a versatile organic shape, like a vine growing upwards or sea coral The natural texture of the wood grain and warm brown hues complement any color palette. Set against a solid white wall, this wooden wine floor rack really pops with animated, natural movement. - Color: brown - 10" x 6" x 20" - Imported Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Materials Wood Care Wipe clean with a dry cloth