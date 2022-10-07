La Ligne x Target

Brown/white Floral Wide Leg Trousers

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 64% Polyester, 36% Recycled Polyester Inseam Length: 32 Inches Rise: High Rise Closure Style: Back Elastic Fit: Wide Leg with a Loose Fit Garment Length: Ankle Garment Details: Side Pocket Stretch: No Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172973 UPC: 196761011215 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-6335 Origin: Imported Description Give your wardrobe a versatile, chic refresh with these Floral Wide-Leg Trousers from La Ligne x Target. Made from a soft fabric in a chic wide-leg silhouette, these stylish trousers are designed in a brown hue with an allover white floral print. Side pockets provide a functional addition, while a high-rise cut with a loose fit lends standout style. Using the stripe as a muse, the three founders behind La Ligne create timeless pieces that can keep up with life’s every moment. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, the stripe is used as a canvas that can be minimalist, maximalist, bold or quiet, a testament to this versatile style staple. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.