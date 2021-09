iets frans

Brown Velour Low-rise Skirt

$39.00

At Urban Outffiters

Product Sku: 64126246; Color Code: 020 Low-slung mini skirt from iets frans.... in fitted stretch velour. Embroidered with an iets frans... logo at the hem. UO exclusive. Content + Care - 80% Cotton, 20% polyester - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model is 5’10” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Waist: 24.5” - Length: 14.5”