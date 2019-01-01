Majestic Pure

Brown Sugar Body Scrub For Cellulite And Exfoliation - Natural Body & Face Scrub

$12.98

Buy Now Review It

Keep your entire body soft and moisturized with Majestic Pure Brown Sugar Scrub! Real brown sugar crystals and natural humectants help prevent moisture loss while gently buffing away dry skin cells. This revitalizing formula contains superior blend of carrier and essential oils nourish and moisturize the skin. In addition, ginseng root extract and peppermint invigorate the senses and revitalize skin cells while citrus oils help to brighten and tone the skin while leaving behind an unforgettable natural scent. Benefits of Majestic Pure Brown Sugar Scrub Includes: Reduce toxins and impurities Moisturizes skin Can be used on delicate and sensitive areas such as face or lips Can be used as facial and body scrub Dissolves easily, does not leave any residue to clog pores Smells great Click the button at the top of this page to buy with confidence. SAFETY WARNING: For external use only. Rub a very small amount on the inside of your elbow area to test for any allergic reaction before use. Avoid contact with eyes, keep out of the reach of children. If pregnant, consult with your health care provider before use.