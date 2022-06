Nensi Dojaka

Brown Sheer Tulle Shorts

$250.00 $165.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Sheer stretch nylon tulle shorts in brown. · High-rise · Adjustable drawstring at inseams for alternate styling Available exclusively at SSENSE. Supplier color: Sheer caramel 84% polyamide, 16% elastane. Made in Italy. 212334F088066