Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
The New Neutrals
Pretty Little Thing
Brown Round Tortoiseshell Buckle Belt
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Pretty Little Thing
Add some tortoiseshell to your look this season with this belt. Featuring a brown faux leather strap with a round tortoiseshell buckle, what's not to love?
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
promoted
Old Navy
Faux-leather Belt
$15.00
from
Old Navy
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's
Knotted Loop Belt
$38.00
from
Levi's
BUY
DETAILS
Nanxson
Leather Waist Belt Leopard Pattern
$17.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Cult Gaia
Elle Large Rattan Belt
$128.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Pretty Little Thing
DETAILS
Pretty Little Thing
Plus Peach Garden Ruched Bikini Bottom
£12.00
from
Pretty Little Thing
BUY
DETAILS
Pretty Little Thing
Plus Peach Garden Push Up Bikini Top
£15.00
from
Pretty Little Thing
BUY
DETAILS
Pretty Little Thing
Jumpsuit With Seatbelt Detail In Stone
£30.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Pretty Little Thing
Plus Red Halterneck High Waist Bikini Set
£20.00
£18.00
from
Pretty Little Thing
BUY
More from Belts
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Sydney Belt Bag
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
B-Low The Belt
B-low The Belt Circle Chain Belt
£149.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
B-Low The Belt
Circle Chain Belt
£148.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Rixo London
Tanya – Gold Plated
£150.00
from
Rixo London
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted