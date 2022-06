LE17SEPTEMBRE

Brown Leather Raffia Shoulder Bag

$127.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Woven raffia cord and buffed leather shoulder bag in brown and off-white. Logo embossed at face. · Fixed rolled leather shoulder strap · Drawstring closure · Canvas lining · Contrast stitching in off-white · H8.25 x W9 x D6 in Supplier color: Brown