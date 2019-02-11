Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Pixie Market

Brown Leather Belted Puffy Jacket

$389.00
At Pixie Market
Brown puffy jacket with waist belt and side pockets. Brand Elfin  Outer 100% Faux Leather  Lining 60% duck down , 40% feather  Length 27" Model is wearing a size s and model's height is 5.9"
Featured in 1 story
These Coats Were The Real Winners Of NYFW
by Eliza Huber