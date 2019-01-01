Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Jacquemus
Brown 'la Maille Dao' Sweater
$360.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Long sleeve knit alpaca and mohair-blend sweater in brown. Rib knit scoop neck, cuffs, and hem. Tonal stitching.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Ulla Johnson
Indie Cardigan
$320.00
from
Ulla Johnson
BUY
Lanvin
Embellished Cotton-terry Sweatshirt
$1545.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Cambridge Cable Chunky Turtleneck Sweater
$98.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
River Island
Brown Cropped Sweater
$30.00
from
River Island
BUY
More from Jacquemus
DETAILS
Jacquemus
Blue 'les Sabots' Clogs
$705.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Jacquemus
Les Mulles Bellagio Sandals
$375.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
DETAILS
Jacquemus
Les Boucles Anneaux Hoop Earrings
£340.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
DETAILS
Jacquemus
Ahwa Mesh Sweater
$675.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted