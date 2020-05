Boyy

Brown Karl Charm Bag

$295.00 $233.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Buffed calfskin shoulder bag in brown. Detachable shoulder strap with press-stud fastening. Carry handle featuring detachable leather lanyard at top. Signature buckle at face. Foldover flap with tab-slot fastening. Suede lining in grey. Contrast stitching in off-white. Approx. 4" length x 3" height x 2.5" width. Supplier color: Hazelnut Calfskin. Imported.