Aranaz

Brown Kailei Shell Raffia Bucket Bag

£190.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

This brown Aranaz Kailei shell raffia bucket bag has been crafted with straw. Designed with a large gold tone conch shell on the front, this holdall has wooden circle top handles, drawstring fastening interior and leather shoulder strap. To paraphrase Dorothy Parker, once you see the Aranaz Kailei shell bucket bag you will be saying, 'What fresh shell is this?'.