A multitasking brush-on gel to define, groom, condition, and hold brows perfectly in place instantly while providing long-term nourishing benefits. What it does:Define, thicken, and groom for a natural-looking finish with BrowFoods brush-on gel, featuring thickening microfibers to create lush brows. Infused with Nano-Peptide Complex, a powerful peptide blend to support long-term brow rejuvenation, the lightweight formula locks in color for up to 12 hours and can work alone or over brow pencils without flaking or hardening. The dual-sided brush is custom engineered to deliver flawless results quickly. Short bristles provide precise control for thin brows while longer bristles allow effortless application for thick brows.What else you need to know:Also formulated without: Phenoxyethanol and D5. Lashfoods Nano-Peptide Complex is a potent peptide blend that supports brow follicles to give natural brows a fuller, healthier, and stronger appearance with continued use.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.