Browfood Phyto-medic Eyebrow Enhancing Serum
$90.00
DETAILS
Ecocert Natural Brow Enhancer. BROWFOOD is a natural and powerful formula clinically proven to enhance the look of over-plucked, thin and uneven brows.
Create the appearance of thicker, fuller, stronger brows with this revolutionary, natural eyebrow enhancer featuring Phyto-Medic Complex.
BROWFOOD is natural, safe, effective, and no prescription is required. It is a drug-free alternative that provide results without the side effects. Ecocert certified, dermatologist tested & approved, and vegan.
Formulated without prostaglandin, silicone, synthetic fragrances & dyes, mineral oils, phenoxyethanol, PEG, petrochemicals, GMOs, and formaldehyde donors.
- Certified natural & organic
- Gluten-free & irritation-free
- Paraben & sulfate-free
- Phthalates-free
Packaging is made with Ecocert compliant and sustainable materials. Ingredients have been evaluated for its environmental impact (biodegradability and ecotoxicity).
- 99.49% of the total ingredients are from natural origin
- 25.02% of the total ingredients are from organic farming
*BROWFOOD is not intended to stop, prevent, cure, relieve, reverse or reduce hair loss or to grow hair.