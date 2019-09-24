LashFood

Browfood Phyto-medic Eyebrow Enhancing Serum

$90.00

At LashFood

DETAILS Ecocert Natural Brow Enhancer. BROWFOOD is a natural and powerful formula clinically proven to enhance the look of over-plucked, thin and uneven brows. Create the appearance of thicker, fuller, stronger brows with this revolutionary, natural eyebrow enhancer featuring Phyto-Medic Complex. BROWFOOD is natural, safe, effective, and no prescription is required. It is a drug-free alternative that provide results without the side effects. Ecocert certified, dermatologist tested & approved, and vegan. Formulated without prostaglandin, silicone, synthetic fragrances & dyes, mineral oils, phenoxyethanol, PEG, petrochemicals, GMOs, and formaldehyde donors. - Certified natural & organic - Gluten-free & irritation-free - Paraben & sulfate-free - Phthalates-free Packaging is made with Ecocert compliant and sustainable materials. Ingredients have been evaluated for its environmental impact (biodegradability and ecotoxicity). - 99.49% of the total ingredients are from natural origin - 25.02% of the total ingredients are from organic farming *BROWFOOD is not intended to stop, prevent, cure, relieve, reverse or reduce hair loss or to grow hair.