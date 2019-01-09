LashFood

Sparse, thinning and unruly brows need more than just the quick fix of a pencil and pot; treat it at the source with LashFOOD BrowFood Clear Brow Enhancing GELFIX. Unlike one-trick brow gels that simply seal your done-up brows in place, this one offers a multi-faceted growth plus grooming approach to ensure natural-looking, full brows. Uniquely designed to define, groom and condition your brows in an instant through an easy brush-on gel application, this treatment not only promotes thicker and fuller brows but deeply conditions and seals your existing strands as well. Infused with Nano-Peptide Complex, a powerful peptide blend to boost and promote long-term brow rejuvenation, this lightweight, clear formula is just as potent when worn alone or over brow pencils without flaking or hardening. Complete with a custom-engineered dual-sided brush lending a steady and quick application, this brow essential delivers the perfect amount of product to ensure a truly pristine presentation. Tube provides approximately 30 applications when used as directed. Key Ingredients: Glycerin: helps repair dry skin to promote healthy brow growth. Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract: replenishes brows with essential nutrients and repels free radicals. Nano-Peptide Complex: helps provide longer, thicker, and stronger-looking brows.