Anastasia Beverly Hills

Brow Wiz

Anastasia's Brow Wiz is an ultra fine pencil designed to shape, fill and 'plump out' sparse or unshapely brows. It avoids the 'coloured in' look using a skinny, mechanical nib that can mimic even the finest hairs, coupled with a brush for convenient blending. You can fake fuller brows in an instant thanks to a spectrum of natural shades - and you won't be caught short sans sharpener - just twist. Nobody need ever know that your elegant, face framing arches were quickly drawn on in the back of the taxi!